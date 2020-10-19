Possible COVID-19 exposures at two Madison County locations

Coronavirus
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at two locations in the county. Anyone who may have visited the locations below during the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms.

Knotty Pine Diner
Address: 100 NY-5, Wampsville, NY 13163
Time and Date of exposure: October 11, 2020 between 11 am and 12 p.m.
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to October 25, 2020

Walmart
Address: 2024 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421
Time and Date of exposure: October 11, 2020 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to October 25, 2020

Anyone who visited these locations during the identified times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

