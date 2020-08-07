Possible COVID-19 exposures at Utica Walgreens & Walmart

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Utica Walgreens and Utica Walmart.

Anyone who visited the Walgreens on Herkimer Road in Utica from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on July 30 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone shopping at the Walmart located on Horatio Street in Utica on August 1 from 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

In both instances, the individuals were wearing masks.