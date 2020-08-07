Possible COVID-19 exposures at Utica Walgreens & Walmart

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Utica Walgreens and Utica Walmart.
Anyone who visited the Walgreens on Herkimer Road in Utica from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on July 30 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Anyone shopping at the Walmart located on Horatio Street in Utica on August 1 from 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if symptoms are mild.
In both instances, the individuals were wearing masks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Scattered showers and storms this evening
- Carrier Dome project on track to be finished by Sept. 18
- North Syracuse Central School District asks parents to submit remote learning request
- Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
- 1 local district already checking off boxes on Cuomo’s new list of reopening requests
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App