Potential COVID-19 exposure at numerous Madison County locations

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County Health Department confirmed that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various locations throughout Madison County.

Members of the public who visited the following locations during certain times and dates should self-monitor for symptoms.

Walmart at 2024 Genesee St. Oneida, NY 13421

– April 25, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

– April 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

– April 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– April 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

– May 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– May 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– May 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Walgreens at 104 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

– April 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– April 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– May 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Save A Lot at 2080 Glenwood Shopping Plaza, Oneida, NY 13421

– May 2, 2020

– May 3, 2020

Dollar Tree at 2104 Glenwood Shopping Plaza, Oneida, NY 13421

– May 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dollar General at 423 S Peterboro St, Canastota, NY 13032

– May 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Colonial Laundromat at 502 Lenox Ave, Oneida, NY 13421

– April 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza at 1 Glenwood Ave, Oneida, NY 13421

– April 29, 2020

Price Chopper at 142 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

– May 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

– May 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tops Friendly Market at Rt. 5 & Oxbow Road, Canastota, NY 13032

– April 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.