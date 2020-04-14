Possible exposure to COVID-19 at Chittenango Walgreens

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has confirmed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walgreens in Chittenango.

Anyone who visited the Walgreens located at 1365 West Genesee Street on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, even if mild, you are asked to stay home and contact your primary care physician for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.

The Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst is reminding residents to stay home unless you have to go out for essentials. Madison County adopted the same voluntary shelter-in-place schedule as its neighboring county, Onondaga.

In addition, residents are recommended to wear facemasks in public and adhere to social distancing guidance by staying 6 feet from another individual to help stop the spread of COVID-19.