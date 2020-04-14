Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Possible exposure to COVID-19 at Chittenango Walgreens

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has confirmed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walgreens in Chittenango.

Anyone who visited the Walgreens located at 1365 West Genesee Street on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, even if mild, you are asked to stay home and contact your primary care physician for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.

The Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst is reminding residents to stay home unless you have to go out for essentials. Madison County adopted the same voluntary shelter-in-place schedule as its neighboring county, Onondaga.

In addition, residents are recommended to wear facemasks in public and adhere to social distancing guidance by staying 6 feet from another individual to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected