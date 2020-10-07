Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 4 Madison County locations

Correction: A previous version of this story had the times for the Tops exposure from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That has been corrected.

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public to four incidents where people may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The dates, times, and locations are:

Point Place Casino

450 NY-31, Bridgeport, NY 13030

Oct. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 15

Critz Farms

3232 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035

Oct. 3: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wore Mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 17

Tops Friendly Market

71 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035

Oct. 4: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wore Mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 18

Dave’s Diner

35 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035

Oct. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wore Mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 18

The health department days if you were at those locations during the times and dates listed you should monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days.

Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an

emergency, please call 911.