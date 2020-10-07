Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 4 Madison County locations

Correction: A previous version of this story had the times for the Tops exposure from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That has been corrected.
WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public to four incidents where people may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The dates, times, and locations are:
Point Place Casino
- 450 NY-31, Bridgeport, NY 13030
- Oct. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 15
Critz Farms
- 3232 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035
- Oct. 3: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 17
Tops Friendly Market
- 71 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035
- Oct. 4: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 18
Dave’s Diner
- 35 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035
- Oct. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Oct. 18
The health department days if you were at those locations during the times and dates listed you should monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days.
Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an
emergency, please call 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Quieting down, still windy though
- Consumer Reports: Best bike helmets for adults and kids
- Bills QB Josh Allen: “We’re preparing to play on Sunday”
- Loss of connection during nursing home visits, Baldwinsville woman shares her frustration
- Syracuse Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked runner at Oakwood Cemetery while naked
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App