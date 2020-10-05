Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at Bridgeport casino

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning of a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport.

The possible exposure risk was from a visitor to the casino at those times. The individual wore a mask.

The health department says the potential exposure affects anyone who visited the casino Friday, September 25 from midnight to 2:00 a.m. and anyone who visited Saturday, September 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Anyone at the casino during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until October 8 and 9.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, a new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, the health department asks that you stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911.

