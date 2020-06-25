Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at Lowe’s in Auburn

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has a warning for possible public exposure to COVID-19 that took place at the Lowe’s store on Grant Avenue in Auburn.
An employee at the store tested positive for the virus and the health department says anyone in the store Monday, June 22, between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
If symptoms develop contact your doctor for guidance on testing.
The health department says the elderly, or anyone with an underlying medical condition, or are immune-compromised, should contact a doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.
