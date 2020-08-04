Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at Madison County Walmart

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is advising of a possible public exposure to COVID-19.

The health department says if you visited Walmart at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida on Thursday, July 30, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were there during that time period you should monitor yourself for symptoms through August 13.

The health department says symptoms to look for include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or unable to catch your breath. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should get tested. If you have emergency warning signs of COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or trouble waking up, or bluish lips or face, call 911 and get medical help immediately.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9