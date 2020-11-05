Possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Health Department is warning of a possible public exposure to COVID-19 in the community of Evans Mills.
The department says anyone who visited the Saint Mary’s Parish Center located at 8412 South Main Street in Evans Mills on Oct. 27 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., should monitor themselves for signs of COVID-19 for 14 days.
The department says if you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
Potential COVID-19 Symptoms include the following: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
