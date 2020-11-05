Possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Madison County

WAMSPVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-V) — The Madison County Health Department is warning of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 in the City of Oneida.

The exposure took place at the Walgreen’s located at 104 Genesee Street on Sunday, November 1 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on November 2 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited Walgreens during the identified times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 16. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

The individual that tested positive at this site was wearing a mask.

