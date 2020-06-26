Possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public that people who later tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed others at three different locations in the county this week.

Here are the locations provided by the health department.

St. Patrick’s Church

Address: 347 Main St, Oneida, NY 13421

Time and Date of exposure: June 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM mass

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to July 5, 2020

Point Place Casino

Address: 450 NY-31, Bridgeport, NY 13030

Time and Date of exposure: June 20, 2020 between 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020

Walmart

Address: 2024 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

Time and Date of exposure: June 20 and June 21 between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to July 5, 2020

County health officials say anyone who visited the above location during the dates and times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Health officials also remind everyone to wash hands and practice good hygiene, social distance, and wear a face covering while out in public.

