Possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department reports two incidents of possible public exposure to an individual who later tested positive to COVID-19.

Both incidents happened last Monday, September 14:

Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Lowe’s

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/28/20

Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Home Depot

Address of exposure: French Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/28/20