Possible public exposure to COVID-19 reported in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is reporting three incidents where the public may have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

The incidents happened at the following locations and dates:

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

Tuesday July, 7

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Capri Pizzeria

Address of exposure: Main Street, Boonville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/21/20

