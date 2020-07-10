Possible public exposure to COVID-19 reported in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is reporting three incidents where the public may have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

The incidents happened at the following locations and dates:

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar Tree
Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

Tuesday July, 7

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Capri Pizzeria
Address of exposure:  Main Street, Boonville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/21/20

