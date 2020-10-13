Possible public exposures to COVID-19 at 4 Cortland businesses

CORTLAND, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department says members of the public may have been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 at four county businesses.

Below are the dates, times and locations of possible exposures:

Walgreens — 170 Port Watson Street, Cortland, NY

An employee tested positive

Monday, Oct. 5: 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart — 819 Bennie Road, Cortland, NY

An employee tested positive

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobos — 10 S. West Street, Homer, NY

A patron tested positive

Monday, Oct. 5: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dashers — 2 N. Main Street, Homer, NY

A patron tested positive

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you were at any of those businesses at the dates and times mentioned you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for fourteen days.

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early, even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.

