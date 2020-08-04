Possible public exposures to COVID-19 at two businesses in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents about two possible incidents where there may have been public exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both incidents took place on Saturday, August 1 at the following locations and times according to the health department.

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops

Address of exposure: State Route 233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

Time of exposure: 8 p.m.to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when required; not when seated

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms through August 15.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, chills, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, and/or nausea and vomiting.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are at high-risk, contact your doctor even if your symptoms are mild.

