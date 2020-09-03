Potential COVID-19 exposure after employee at Ithaca’s Boatyard Grill tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Boatyard Grill may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 after the Tompkins County Health Department announced Wednesday that an employee at the restaurant tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Tompkins County Health Department, if you were at the Boatyard Grill during the dates and times listed below, you should monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.
- Friday, August 28 from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29 from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
