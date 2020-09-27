Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at a Dollar General in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced another potential COVID-19 exposure on Sunday.

According to the health department, if you were at the Dollar General located at 10372 Pritchard Rd. in Remsen from 7:30-7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If someone was at the Dollar General during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until at least Wednesday, October 7.

If symptoms occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

