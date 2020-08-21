Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at Cliff’s Local Market in Oneida County

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Cliff’s Local Market on Friday.

According to the health department, someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Cliff’s Local Market located on Pinnacle Road in Sauquoit from 3:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

If you were at that specific Cliff’s Local Market during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms.

Thankfully, the person who may have been infected with COVID-19 at Cliff’s was wearing a mask at the time of their visit, so the risk to the public is low.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.