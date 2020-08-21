Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at Cliff’s Local Market in Oneida County

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Cliff’s Local Market on Friday.
According to the health department, someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Cliff’s Local Market located on Pinnacle Road in Sauquoit from 3:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, August 7.
If you were at that specific Cliff’s Local Market during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms.
Thankfully, the person who may have been infected with COVID-19 at Cliff’s was wearing a mask at the time of their visit, so the risk to the public is low.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
