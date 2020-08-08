Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 Oneida County locations

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced 12 more businesses on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit to that location.

7/29 & 7/30:

Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee working a shift both days)

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 4593 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20

7/31:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

Time of exposure: 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Road in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

8/1:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 8220 Turin Rd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

8/4:

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Rd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target in Sangertown Square located at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Burger King located at 8515 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: WellNow located at 103 W. Dominick St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

8/5:

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry’s Hometown Market located at 485 French Rd. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

