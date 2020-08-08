Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 Oneida County locations

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced 12 more businesses on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit to that location.
7/29 & 7/30:
- Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee working a shift both days)
- Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 4593 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20
7/31:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20
- Time of exposure: 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Road in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20
8/1:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 8220 Turin Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20
8/4:
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target in Sangertown Square located at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Burger King located at 8515 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: WellNow located at 103 W. Dominick St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
8/5:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Chanatry’s Hometown Market located at 485 French Rd. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20
- Time of exposure: 6 p.m. 7 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
