Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 Oneida County locations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced 12 more businesses on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit to that location.

7/29 & 7/30:

  • Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee working a shift both days)
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 4593 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20

7/31:

  • Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20
  • Time of exposure: 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Road in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

8/1:

  • Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 8220 Turin Rd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

8/4:

  • Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli located at 7824 Ridge Mills Rd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Target in Sangertown Square located at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Burger King located at 8515 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: WellNow located at 103 W. Dominick St. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

8/5:

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Chanatry’s Hometown Market located at 485 French Rd. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20
  • Time of exposure: 6 p.m. 7 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected