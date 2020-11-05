Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Cortland County businesses

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is warning of potential COVID-19 exposures at two local businesses.
Cortland Elks Lodge
- Located at 9 Groton Ave. in Cortland
- Patron tested positive
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BRIX
- Located at 60 Main St. in Cortland
- Employee tested positive
- Monday, Nov. 2: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days after the potential exposure.
If symptoms develop, call your doctor and stay home. In an emergency, call 911.
