Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Onondaga County businesses

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that two local businesses have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department confirmed that an employee at Cricket Wireless in DeWitt and a shopper at Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse have tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the public who have visited these stores on the following days and times may have been exposed:
Cricket Wireless, Empire Plaza, 3150 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt
- Wednesday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Price Chopper, 2515 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse
- Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Both individuals were wearing masks, according to the health department, and both stores are going by CDC guidelines to protect their customers.
Investigators with the health department are in the process of identifying those who came in contact with each individual.
