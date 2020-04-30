Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Onondaga County businesses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that two local businesses have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department confirmed that an employee at Cricket Wireless in DeWitt and a shopper at Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse have tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the public who have visited these stores on the following days and times may have been exposed:

Cricket Wireless, Empire Plaza, 3150 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt

  • Wednesday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Price Chopper, 2515 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse

  • Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Both individuals were wearing masks, according to the health department, and both stores are going by CDC guidelines to protect their customers.

Investigators with the health department are in the process of identifying those who came in contact with each individual.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected