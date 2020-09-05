Potential COVID-19 exposure at a Chipotle and Walmart in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced Saturday that a Chipotle and a Walmart may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
8/30/20
- Time of exposure: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Chipotle Mexican Grill located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/14/20
9/3/20
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion
- Runny Nose
- Nausea
