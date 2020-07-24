Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Lowe’s

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is warning residents of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an Auburn Lowe’s.

An employee at the store located at 299 Grant Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who shopped at the Auburn Lowe’s on the following days during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:

Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, body aches, scratchy or sore throat, loss of smell or taste, and nausea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or have a compromised immune system, call your doctor even if your illness is mild.

If you don’t have a primary healthcare provider, you can contact the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560.

The Cayuga County Health Department continues to remind residents to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing, wearing a face-covering in public, washing hands frequently, and disinfecting.

Business owners and operators are required to adhere to safety regulations put in place by New York State and have the right to deny someone admittance to their business.

If an individual sees a violation of these regulations, you can report them to the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force using an online form or by calling 1-833-789-0470.