CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has identified a gap in one of its’ COVID-19 tracing investigations.
An employee at the Lowe’s located at 299 Grant Avenue in Auburn tested positive for coronavirus.
Anyone who shopped at the Auburn Lowe’s on Sunday, May 3 from 11:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing.
If symptoms occur, stay home and call your doctor for guidance on testing. If you don’t have a healthcare provider you can call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
The Cayuga County Health Department would like to remind residents that it is still important to practice social distancing, limiting the number of trips to the stores, wear a face mask in public, and wash your hands.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nourish New York Food Distribution Day happening Tuesday at NYS Fairgrounds
- Tom Brady sends inspirational video to C.W. Baker High School senior
- With unemployment rising, experts debate when economic upturn will come
- Avoid mom on Mother’s Day, Mexican governor warns
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Lowe’s
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App