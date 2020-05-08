Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Lowe’s

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has identified a gap in one of its’ COVID-19 tracing investigations.

An employee at the Lowe’s located at 299 Grant Avenue in Auburn tested positive for coronavirus.

Anyone who shopped at the Auburn Lowe’s on Sunday, May 3 from 11:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing.

If symptoms occur, stay home and call your doctor for guidance on testing. If you don’t have a healthcare provider you can call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

The Cayuga County Health Department would like to remind residents that it is still important to practice social distancing, limiting the number of trips to the stores, wear a face mask in public, and wash your hands.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected