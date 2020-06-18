Potential COVID-19 exposure at Brewerton business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting residents who may have visited TisMart Cigar Shop and Lounge in Brewerton of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
A customer was at the shop, located at 5501 Bartell Road, on Saturday, June 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The customer was not wearing a face mask.
Members of the public who visited the business and may have been exposed should monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 until Saturday, June 27.
If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance.
Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed at covid19.ongov.net/.
