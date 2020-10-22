Potential COVID-19 exposure at Burger Shack & More in Locke

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is informing the public of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Burger Shack & More in Locke.

The Burger Shack & More is located at 868 Main Street in Locke. An employee tested positive and worked the following days and times:

  • Thursday, Oct. 15: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 16: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public who were at the restaurant during those times should monitor themselves for 14 days after the potential exposure.

Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include the following:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

