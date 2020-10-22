CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a local church.
An individual who has tested positive for coronavirus was in attendance at a worship service on Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scipio Community Church located at 3434 State Route 34 in Scipio Center, New York.
Anyone who was also in attendance on Sunday should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Chills,
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if symptoms are mild.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church
- Three COVID-19 rapid testing sites opening Friday in Cortland County
- As Cortland County’s COVID-19 positive rate rises, McGraw School District still has the small town advantage
- Lights on the Lake set to kick-off November 16, with a few changes
- An Update With Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App