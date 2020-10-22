Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a local church.

An individual who has tested positive for coronavirus was in attendance at a worship service on Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scipio Community Church located at 3434 State Route 34 in Scipio Center, New York.

Anyone who was also in attendance on Sunday should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Chills,

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if symptoms are mild.