Potential COVID-19 exposure at Central Square restaurant

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed an employee of the Wild Horse Bar & Grill has tested positive for coronavirus.

Customers who visited the restaurant, located at 720 County Route 37 in Central Square, during the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5 between 5 p.m. and Midnight.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, headache, and gastrointestinal illness.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

The manager of Wild Horse Bar & Grill says the restaurant will close for seven days as an added precaution. The restaurant is also increasing sanitization procedures.