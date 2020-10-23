Potential COVID-19 exposure at Chenango County fitness center

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Chenango County Health Department issued a release that warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure in the county.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited the Green Community Fitness Center, located at 7 South Canal Street in Greene, multiple times between October 11 and 14.

Anyone who may have been at the establishment during those dates is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms, and self-quarantine and contact their medical provider if symptoms appear.

