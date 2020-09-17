Potential COVID-19 exposure at church, restaurant in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced a possible exposure to COVID-19 in the county.

An attendee of a church service and a restaurant server have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The potential exposures were at the following locations and times:

Herald of Joy Evangelical Church

Located at 3994 Split Rock Road in Camillus

10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 6

Applebee’s Grill and Bar

Located at 3975 Route 31 in Liverpool

4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Health department investigators are working on identifying all close contacts of each individual.

Members of the public who were at these locations at those times may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms up to 14 days after the potential exposure date.

Symptoms are similar to the flu and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.