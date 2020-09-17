Potential COVID-19 exposure at church, restaurant in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced a possible exposure to COVID-19 in the county.
An attendee of a church service and a restaurant server have both tested positive for coronavirus.
The potential exposures were at the following locations and times:
Herald of Joy Evangelical Church
- Located at 3994 Split Rock Road in Camillus
- 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 6
Applebee’s Grill and Bar
- Located at 3975 Route 31 in Liverpool
- 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8
Health department investigators are working on identifying all close contacts of each individual.
Members of the public who were at these locations at those times may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms up to 14 days after the potential exposure date.
Symptoms are similar to the flu and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.
