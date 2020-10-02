Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cicero nail salon

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that four employees at Healthy Nails and Spa in Cicero have tested positive for COVID-19.

The nail salon is located at 7999 Brewerton Road in Cicero. Members of the public who were at Health Nails and Spa on Sept. 26, 28, 29 and 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed.

Investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts and notifying them. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild.

