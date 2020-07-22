Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cortland Dollar Tree

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee at a Cortland Dollar Tree has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cortland County Health Department issued a public notice on Wednesday for anyone who shopped at the store located at 160 Clinton Avenue in Cortland on the following days at the following times:

Tuesday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 from 1:15 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea for 14 days.

If symptoms do develop, you should stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. Anyone with underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised should call your doctor even if your symptoms are mild.

The employee was wearing a mask while working. The store manager says the Dollar Tree followed CDC guidance for cleaning and disinfecting.

For more information, you can visit the Cortland County Health Department’s website or give them a call at 607-758-5526.