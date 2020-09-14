Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cortland Dunkin’ Donuts

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Cortland Dunkin’ Donuts location.

An employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 162 Tompkins Street in Cortland may have potentially exposed people to COVID-19 during their shift on Monday, September 7. The employee was wearing a mask.

If you visited the store on that day between 1 and 7 p.m., you should monitor yourself for symptoms of coronavirus, like fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/ or diarrhea for 14 days after their potential exposure, which is through September 22, 2020.