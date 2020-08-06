Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cortland nail salon

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department wants to alert residents of a potential public exposure to COVID-19.

A customer who was at TJ Nails & Spa located at 3921 NY-281 in Cortland on Monday, August 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. has tested positive for coronavirus.

The customer was wearing a mask while in the business, however, the Health Department is still asking residents who may have been exposed to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

The Cortland County Health Department reminds residents to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19. Wear a face-covering in public places, social distance, wash hands frequently, disinfect common surface areas often, and stay home if you are sick.

For more information, please visit the Cortland County Health Department’s website or call 607-758-5526.