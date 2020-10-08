Potential COVID-19 exposure at diner in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Health Department has confirmed that an individual who visited the Knotty Pine Diner in Wampsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who were at the restaurant during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Knotty Pine Diner

100 NY-5, Wampsville, NY 13163

Oct 3: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wore Mask: Yes

Symptoms monitoring period: Up to Oct. 17

The symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.

If you need to be tested, you can use the SUNY Upstate testing clinic by calling 315-464-2582 and select 0 for an appointment.

The mobile testing clinic will be in Madison County on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot. That is located at 138 North Court St. in Wampsville. It will be there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.