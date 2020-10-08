Potential COVID-19 exposure at diner in Madison County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Health Department has confirmed that an individual who visited the Knotty Pine Diner in Wampsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who were at the restaurant during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Knotty Pine Diner

  • 100 NY-5, Wampsville, NY 13163
  • Oct 3: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wore Mask: Yes
  • Symptoms monitoring period: Up to Oct. 17

The symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.

If you need to be tested, you can use the SUNY Upstate testing clinic by calling 315-464-2582 and select 0 for an appointment.

The mobile testing clinic will be in Madison County on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot. That is located at 138 North Court St. in Wampsville. It will be there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected