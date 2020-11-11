Potential COVID-19 exposure at Dunkin’ Donuts in Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is confirming employees at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Weedsport have tested positive for coronavirus.
Members of the public who visited the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 9032 N. West Seneca Street during the following times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor their health for symptoms of the virus.
- Monday, November 2 between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 4 between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911.
