Potential COVID-19 exposure at four Onondaga County businesses: Health Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating four potential COVID-19 exposure points linked to employees at two Walgreens locations, a Kinney Drugs and Hallinan’s Wine and Liquor.

Members of the public who visited the locations on certain days are being asked to contact the health department as they may have been exposed.

The locations and days include:

Walgreens at 4001 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205 on the following days: 3/27/2020 7:50 AM-4:40 PM 3/28/2020 7:30 AM – 5:45 PM 3/30/2020 7:50 AM – 5:10 PM 3/31/2020 1:05 PM – 9:15 PM



Walgreens at 4751 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13219 on the following days: 3/27/2020 1:00 PM-9:00 PM 3/28/2020 1:00 PM -9:00 PM 3/30/2020 1:00 PM-8:00 PM 3/31/2020 1:00 PM -3:00 PM



Kinney Drugs at 437 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, NY 13088 on the following days: 3/27/2020 7:00 AM-3:00 PM 3/29/2020 5:00 AM-11:00 AM



Hallinan’s Wine and Liquor at 3504 W Genesee Street #2027, Syracuse, NY 13219 on the following days: 3/30/2020 9:00 AM-5:00 PM 3/31/2020 9:00 AM-5:00 PM



“We are in the process of identifying all close contacts of these individuals and notifying them,” said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

“Anyone who visited these businesses during the identified time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after they visited the store,” Gupta advised.

If symptoms do develop, people should stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild.

Dr. Gupta also noted that both employers, employees, and members of the community should be vigilant in taking steps to reduce the risk of exposure both in the workplace and the community simultaneously to decrease the risk of transmission of the virus.

“We ask everyone to take steps to protect themselves by thoroughly washing your hands, coughing on your sleeves or elbows, covering your mouth and nose with a cloth mask while outside of your house, social distancing by more than 6 feet, and cleaning environmental surfaces,” Gupta said.

Employers and Employees should follow these steps to reduce transmission of COVID-19:

Employees who have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) should notify their supervisor and stay home.

Sick employees should not return to work until the criteria to discontinue home isolation are met.

Employees who are well but who have a sick family member at home with COVID-19 should notify their supervisor and follow Health Department recommended quarantine precautions.

Employees who appear to have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) upon arrival at work or who become sick during the day should immediately be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors and sent home.

Be aware that some employees may be at higher risk for serious illness, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. Consider minimizing face-to-face contact between these employees or assign work tasks that allow them to maintain a distance of six feet from other workers, customers and visitors, or to telework if possible.

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9 and on Facebook at NewsChannel 9.