Potential COVID-19 exposure at Gemelli’s Pizzeria on West Seneca Turnpike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced on Tuesday that an employee at Gemelli’s Pizzeria on West Seneca Turnpike has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Gemelli’s Pizzeria is located at 4543 West Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse. The employee who tested positive worked on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Investigators with the health department are working on identifying close contacts of the individual and notifying them.

Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the day of exposure.

If you do develop symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or an immunocompromised then call your doctor early, even if your illness is mild.

As always, in the case of an emergency call 911.

