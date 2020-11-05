Potential COVID-19 exposure at Greene restaurant

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chenango County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Greene.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Lippy’s Bar and Grill, located at 119 River Valley Lane in Greene, on Thursday, October 29 between 5 and 9 p.m. Anyone who was at the establishment at the time should monitor themselves for symptoms.

