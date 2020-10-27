OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed an employee who works in a grocery store in Hannibal has tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in customers potentially being exposed to the virus.
Anyone who visited the Tops Friendly Market located at 409 Fulton Street in Hannibal on Thursday October 22 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor.
Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter offered reassurance stating, “Out of an abundance of caution, our store has been deep cleaned and sanitized since the time the employee last worked.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at grocery store in Hannibal
- Le Moyne College teams with Hack Upstate to offer underserved a chance at ‘Careers in Code’
- Miniature pony pays visit to Onondaga Center
- Homemade Applesauce You Can Make This Season
- People Are Making the Move From NYC To Live in CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App