Potential COVID-19 exposure at grocery store in Hannibal

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed an employee who works in a grocery store in Hannibal has tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in customers potentially being exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the Tops Friendly Market located at 409 Fulton Street in Hannibal on Thursday October 22 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor.

Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter offered reassurance stating, “Out of an abundance of caution, our store has been deep cleaned and sanitized since the time the employee last worked.”