Potential COVID-19 exposure at home center in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases that are associated with employees at Raby’s Ace Home Center in Oswego.

Any member of the public who shopped at the store located on 247 Washington Boulevard in Oswego between Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We must balance public safety with protecting the privacy of infected individuals who have done nothing wrong. This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified and contacted may have become infected.”

Anyone who was at the store during those times should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their visit. Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or gastrointestinal illness. If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3330 for further guidance. If you are considered a high-risk individual, call your doctor even if symptoms are mild. In an emergency, dial 911.

Raby’s Ace Home Center is cooperating with the investigation. The Oswego County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health will notify anyone who is identified as having close contact with the infected individuals.

“Our employees and customers are our first priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” said Robert Raby, co-owner of Raby’s Ace Home Center. “As a result, we made the decision to temporarily close the store so we can focus on the situation at hand. We’ve enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing procedures in accordance with state and local guidance and are working with the county health department to assist them with their contact tracing program.”

Oswego County officials continue to urge residents to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Staying home when sick, wearing face coverings, social distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting common surfaces all mitigate the risk of COVID-19.