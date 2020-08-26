Potential COVID-19 exposure at LakeHouse Pub as employee tests positive

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at LakeHouse Pub on Wednesday, after one of their employees recently tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the health department, if you were at the LakeHouse Pub located at 6 West Genesee St. in Skaneateles from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 you may have been exposed to COVID-19. An employee who was working that shift recently tested positive for the virus.
If you were at the LakeHouse Pub during the time listed above, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until September 3.
If symptoms of COVID-19 appear, you should contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
