Potential COVID-19 exposure at local business in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is alerting residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local restaurant.

A person who visited BRU 64 located at 64 Main Street in Cortland on Thursday, July 9 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tested positive for COVID-19.

This person was wearing a mask when they ordered food.

The Cortland County Health Department is asking anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, and loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms occur, even if mild, you are asked to stay home and call your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

If you have questions or would like more information you can visit the Cortland County Health Department’s website or call then at 607-758-5526.