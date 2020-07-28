Potential COVID-19 exposure at Madison County Walmart

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Walmart in Oneida.
The customer shopped at the Walmart located on 2024 Genesee Street on Friday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The person was wearing a face covering while shopping.
If you visited Walmart during the above times, the Madison County Health Department asks you monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, body or muscle aches, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing.
If you develop any of these symptoms you should stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are at high-risk for COVID-19, contact your doctor even is symptoms are mild.
For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department’s website.
