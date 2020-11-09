Potential COVID-19 exposure at Moe’s in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at a fast food eatery in the county.

A customer who was at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Cortland on Thursday, November 5, between 8 and 9 p.m. has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who was at the eatery during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms, like fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/ or diarrhea for 14 days after their potential exposure.