Potential COVID-19 Exposure at New Hartford Walmart

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 21.

Risk to the public is low, however anyone who was in the store during that period of time should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 5.

Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms develop, even if mild.

Symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, or difficulty breathing.