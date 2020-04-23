Potential COVID-19 Exposure at New Hartford Walmart

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to a possible exposure to COVID-19.
A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 21.
Risk to the public is low, however anyone who was in the store during that period of time should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 5.
Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms develop, even if mild.
Symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, or difficulty breathing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- House lawmakers debate expansion of COVID-19 relief package
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow gives update on fight against COVID-19
- Democrats and Republicans expand funding for coronavirus relief package
- Need a virtual quarantine buddy? Cornell students create new program amid COVID-19
- Auburn nurse helps patients in area hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App