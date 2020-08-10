Potential COVID-19 exposure at Oneida candlelight vigil

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting residents to a possible COVID-19 exposure for members who took part in a candlelight vigil last week.

Anyone who took part in the vigil for Tyler McBain at Veteran’s Memorial Playfield located at 360 North Main Street in Oneida on August 5 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. The person infected was wearing a face covering while at the vigil, however, residents should still be cautious.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, loss of taste of smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing. If any of these symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should be tested. If you have emergency symptoms such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in your chest, new confusion or trouble waking up, or bluish lips or face, call 911 and get medical help immediately.

For more information, please visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.