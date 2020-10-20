Potential COVID-19 exposure at Oneida Castle party

ONEIDA CASTLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department would like anyone who was at a residential party in Oneida Castle to contact them if they haven’t already been contacted by the health department.

The party took place at a residence on Saturday, October 10 that started at 10 p.m. and went on until the early morning hours of Sunday, October 11. Masks were not worn during the event.

If you were in attendance and have not been contacted, please call the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5431.

Everyone should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.