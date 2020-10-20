Potential COVID-19 exposure at Oswego convenience store

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed an employee of the Pit Stop Convenience Store has tested positive for coronavirus.

Customers who visited the store located at 181 E. First Street in Oswego on the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tuesday, October 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convenience store closed on Tuesday, October 20 for cleaning and sanitizing. It will reopen Wednesday, October 21.