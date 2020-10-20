Potential COVID-19 exposure at Oswego convenience store

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed an employee of the Pit Stop Convenience Store has tested positive for coronavirus.
Customers who visited the store located at 181 E. First Street in Oswego on the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Tuesday, October 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The convenience store closed on Tuesday, October 20 for cleaning and sanitizing. It will reopen Wednesday, October 21.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Last Republican congressional stronghold in SoCal now a toss-up
- Onondaga County continues investing in neighborhoods during pandemic
- Jury seated in Jason D’Avolio murder trial
- Family Healthcast: Researchers in London using different method for COVID-19 vaccine
- As Senate weighs COVID-19 relief, AP reports White House tried to control CDC pandemic messaging
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App