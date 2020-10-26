MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced that individuals who visited locations in Oneida has tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the public who visited the following businesses at the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms:
Planet Fitness
- Located at 2002 Glenwood Shopping Plaza in Oneida
- Oct. 20: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Oct. 21: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Oct. 22: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5
Price Chopper
- Located at 142 Genesee St. in Oneida
- Oct. 21: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 4
Walmart
- Located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida
- Oct 22: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5
If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, contact your doctor to find out guidance on testing. If it is an emergency, call 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Democrats make final push to prevent Barrett’s confirmation
- What’s Going Around: Stomach bug in Camillus, Colds in Pulaski
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Planet Fitness, Price Chopper, Walmart in Oneida
- Family Healthcast: Should we have a national mask mandate?
- How much are you spending on Halloween and will your family be trick-or-treating?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App