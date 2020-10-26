Potential COVID-19 exposure at Planet Fitness, Price Chopper, Walmart in Oneida

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced that individuals who visited locations in Oneida has tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the public who visited the following businesses at the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Planet Fitness

Located at 2002 Glenwood Shopping Plaza in Oneida

Oct. 20: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 21: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 22: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5

Price Chopper

Located at 142 Genesee St. in Oneida

Oct. 21: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 4

Walmart

Located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida

Oct 22: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, contact your doctor to find out guidance on testing. If it is an emergency, call 911.