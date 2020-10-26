Potential COVID-19 exposure at Planet Fitness, Price Chopper, Walmart in Oneida

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced that individuals who visited locations in Oneida has tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the public who visited the following businesses at the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Planet Fitness

  • Located at 2002 Glenwood Shopping Plaza in Oneida
  • Oct. 20: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • Oct. 21: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Oct. 22: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5

Price Chopper

  • Located at 142 Genesee St. in Oneida
  • Oct. 21: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 4

Walmart

  • Located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida
  • Oct 22: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 5

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, contact your doctor to find out guidance on testing. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

